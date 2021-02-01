<p>This wouldn't be the first time a modern president was given a state-level holiday, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ohio-republicans-pitch-president-donald-j-trump-day-to-celebrate-one-of-the-greatest+" target="_blank">according to Fox News</a>. Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan also have state-level holidays. Forty states recognize Ronald Reagan Day and Illinois celebrates former President Barack Obama's birthday on August 4.However, considering that Trump is currently facing an impeachment trial for inciting an attempted coup that sought to overturn millions of Black and brown people's votes based on a repeatedly disproven lie about widespread election fraud, perhaps now isn't the best time to celebrate his birth… or ever.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
