Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Ohio GOP Legislators Think Trump's Birthday Should Be A Holiday

@getvillareal

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Republican Ohio State Representatives Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus want to make former President Donald Trump's June 14 birthday a holiday called "Donald J. Trump Day" in order to "celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history." But June 14 is already Flag Day, a national holiday commemorating the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777 -- and Trump was a horrible president.

