<p>Ossoff joins Senator-elect Raphael Warnock in making history, as Georgia will send to Washington, D.C., its first Black senator and its first Jewish one. Just over a century ago, Georgia was the site of the anti-Semitic lynching of <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_Frank" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" title="">Leo Frank</a>. His win comes on a day when we are reminded of the nation's history of white supremacist violence.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
With Ossoff and Warnock, the Senate's partisan split will be 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, breaking ties. This makes Biden's job in the early weeks of his presidency much, much easier—rather than a series of protracted confirmation battles, with Mitch McConnell in the majority leader role refusing to even give some nominees a vote, Biden can make the nominations he wants and focus on other things. But, again, the events of the day are a stark reminder of how much damage there is to undo.
