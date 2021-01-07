The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Democrats Will Control Senate As Ossoff Wins Georgia Runoff

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

As violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from counting the electoral votes that made Joe Biden the president-elect, Jon Ossoff has been projected to defeat David Perdue, winning his Georgia Senate runoff and giving Democrats the narrowest possible control of the Senate. Ossoff's lead is larger than Biden's win in the state in November, and is expected to grow outside the one-half percent margin under which Perdue could request a recount.

