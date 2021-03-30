The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: Trump Makes Rambling Anti-Biden Speech At Mar-a-Lago Wedding

@alexvhenderson

Former President Trump in Mar-a-Lago

Photo by drcarmen is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Two of the last three U.S. presidents who were voted out of office — Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992 — graciously accepted defeat and moved on after their successors were sworn in. But when former President Donald Trump spoke at a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday night, it was obvious that he still holds a grudge against President Joe Biden and remains bitter about losing the 2020 election.

More than two months after leaving the White House, Trump used the wedding speech as an opportunity to rail against Biden — and he ranted against Biden's border policy, telling the crowd, "The border's not good. The border is the worst anybody has ever seen it…. There's never been anything like this."

The former president continued, "Look, it's a disaster…. It's going to destroy the country. And frankly, the country can't afford it…. It's a rough thing."

TMZ, commenting on Trump's wedding speech, wrote, "Trump seems to be saying the way he was handling things before his exit — separating kids from their parents and housing them in cages — was more humane than what's happening now. At the moment, large groups of people are being sandwiched together in encampments, and the conditions are awful. He did not, however, mention the misery he caused these families when he was in charge."

Trump also used the wedding speech as an opportunity to promote debunked and bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud.

Donald Trump Rails on Biden During Wedding Speech at Mar-a-Lago | TMZ www.youtube.com

trump wedding speech

Keep reading... Show less
