The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Organization May Face Criminal Charges By Next Week

Donald Trump, son Donald Jr., right, and Allen Weisselberg, center, chief financial officer of Trump Organization

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump's name could appear on a criminal indictment as soon as next week. The Manhattan District Attorney's office has informed the former president's lawyers that they are weighing a criminal indictment against the Trump Organization related to untaxed perks paid to the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and other top executives. Trump's attorney Ron Fischetti told the Daily News he met with prosecutors from District Attorney Cy Vance's office virtually on Thursday and that an indictment against the Trump Organization appears imminent. “The DA listened to us, ...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump organization

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ranked choice voting

Close
Copy link