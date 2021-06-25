Trump Organization May Face Criminal Charges By Next Week

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/TNS
NEW YORK — Donald Trump's name could appear on a criminal indictment as soon as next week. The Manhattan District Attorney's office has informed the former president's lawyers that they are weighing a criminal indictment against the Trump Organization related to untaxed perks paid to the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and other top executives. Trump's attorney Ron Fischetti told the Daily News he met with prosecutors from District Attorney Cy Vance's office virtually on Thursday and that an indictment against the Trump Organization appears imminent. “The DA listened to us, ...
