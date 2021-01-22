The National Memo Logo

Trump Issued Last-Minute Pardon To Pirro’s Ex-Husband

Jeanine Pirro

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On almost every Saturday night for the past four years former judge, Jeanine Pirro, has used her Fox News show to praise and defend President Donald Trump, frequently in a screaming rant. Pirro is close friends with the soon-to-be former president, so it surprised some that her ex-husband's name was not on the list of 143 pardons and commutations Trump released overnight.

That list now stands at 144.

Albert Pirro, Trump's former real estate attorney, has just been granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump, literally with minutes remaining in his term.

