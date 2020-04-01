Trump Tries — And Fails — To Crush PBS Reporter Yamiche Alcindor

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

“Be nice,” Trump told her. “Don’t be threatening.”

She hadn’t been threatening at all.

A few weeks ago, she asked him about criticism he has faced for disbanding the National Security Council’s pandemic office.

“I just think it’s a nasty question,” he sneered. He falsely claimed that he didn’t do it.

.@Yamiche: You said you don't yet responsibility for any failures, & yet you disbanded the pandemic response team. What do you say to criticism of that?



TRUMP: "I just think it's a nasty question … I didn't do it. We have a group of people … I don't know anything about it." pic.twitter.com/PGRY0kI6uh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020

Of course, Alcindor isn’t the only reporter Trump is rude and abrasive toward. Just last week, Trump insulted NBC News’ Peter Alexander, calling him a “terrible reporter” after a softball question seeking comforting words for a scared country.

But few reporters seem to stir Trump’s ire as frequently as Alcindor. It’s notable because, while she does ask tough, fact-based questions, she is extremely polite as soft-spoken. She never gets angry or raises her voice back in response, even as she handles Trump’s verbal abuse. In a tweet, she suggested her treatment by the president may be a function of her race, gender, and role as a reporter:

President Trump today at the White House said to me: “Be nice. Don't be threatening.”



I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job.



My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Speaking with Pod Save America’s Jon Lovett about the treatment, she explained: “The reason why I became a journalist is because Emmett Till, this 14-year-old boy in Mississippi, was killed. And it sparked the Civil Rights Movement. And I am at my heart a civil rights journalist. And I’m at my heart someone who is constantly thinking: We don’t have time for foolishness. We don’t have time for sideshows. The reason why I’m a reporter is because I really believe vulnerable people in this country don’t have a voice. And I think about them every day as I craft my question.”