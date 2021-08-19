The National Memo Logo

Another Case Of Voter Fraud! By A Trump Republican

Robert Richard Lynn

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

As Republicans continue their chaotic effort to substantiate false claims of widespread voter fraud, authorities recently uncovered yet another case of a GOP voter who cast an in illegal ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Times Leader, Robert Richard Lynn of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty on Monday Aug. 16 to a third-degree misdemeanor charge after casting an illegal ballot on behalf of his deceased mother.

Per the Times Leader:

"A man from Forty Fort said he used 'poor judgement' and regrets using his deceased mother's name on an application for an absentee ballot for the 2020 presidential election. Robert Richard Lynn, 68, of Center Street, pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of violations relating to absentee or mail-in ballots during a court proceeding before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday."

On Sept. 4, the Luzerne County Board of Elections Office flagged a questionable ballot with the name Marie Pl Hannigan. The criminal complaint against Lynn notes that Hannigan's ballot application included her "date of birth, an address on Center Street in Forty Fort, and the reason for the absentee ballot, 'visiting great-grandkids Oct. 24 -- Nov. 10.'" On the signature line, Hannigan's name was signed. However, the voter information database indicated that Hannigan hadn't voted since Nov. 4, 2014, and in fact died in 2015.

On October 21, Lynn was formally charged by county detectives. The Times Leader reports: "Lynn admitted, according to the complaint, he used a typewriter to complete the absentee ballot application and signed his deceased mother's name."

MSNBC notes that this particular incident appears to be part of a pattern. Many Republican voters have made headlines for casting illegal ballots in hopes of boosting former President Donald Trump's chances of re-election.Those arrests, in turn, provide ample evidence that safeguards in place protect the electoral system from fraud.

