Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Far-Right Evangelicals Joining Up With Violent Proud Boys

Proud Boys

Photo by Anthony Crider (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

The latest twist in the Proud Boys' evolving post-insurrection strategy—in which they have shifted their efforts toward insinuating themselves into local right-wing protests and causes, hijacking them along the way—has been taking shape in the Pacific Northwest -- and it's an ominous one that portends the merging of far-right street-brawling forces with evangelical "Dominionists" seeking to displace democracy with fundamentalist authoritarian rule.

Fox Poll Shows Broad Support For Biden As GOP Attacks Flop

President Joe Biden, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate passage of the infrastructure bill

Photo from official @POTUS Twitter

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

A new Fox News poll released Wednesday shows congressional Republicans are way out of step with the American public. Months of GOP attacks on the President Joe Biden, his economic policies, and COVID-19 safety requirementshave failed to sway most of the American public.

