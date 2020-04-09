fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Thursday, April 09, 2020

WHO Chief Warns That Politicizing Virus Means ‘Many More Body Bags’

Headlines Newsletter Pandemics Politics UN

WHO Chief Warns That Politicizing Virus Means ‘Many More Body Bags’

Oliver Willis April 9, 2020
Share
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

A day after Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization, the international organization’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that politicizing the viral outbreak could lead to “many more body bags.”

On Tuesday, as part of a campaign to find a scapegoat for his administration’s failed response to the coronavirus outbreak, Trump alleged that WHO, the specialized health agency of the United Nations that has been leading the global response to the coronavirus epidemic, appeared “to be very China-centric.”

Trump said he wants to “look into” the organization, saying it purportedly “called it wrong.” Trump also floated the idea of freezing U.S. funding for the international health organization.

From an April 8 press briefing:

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, director-general, World Health Organization: At the end of the day, the people belong to all political parties. The focus of all political parties should be to save their people.

Please don’t politicize this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level. If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it. If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Staying Home, To Honor And Protect The Nurses
Gene Lyons April 9, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.