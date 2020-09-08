<p>"The fact that we could retire from New Jersey and buy a home on the lake was very appealing to us," said Pease who didn't know about the pollution when they bought their house.</p><p>Coal-burning power plants produce about 100 million tons of <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2018/03/30/epas-pruitt-clears-the-way-for-power-plants-to-further-pollute-our-water/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">coal ash</a> a year. Arsenic, lead and mercury lace the ash. Companies mixed the ash with water and stored it in unlined pits called coal ash ponds, often near rivers or lakes such as Herrington Lake which was built in the 1920s.</p><p>About a third of power plants with coal ash dumps are in the southeast. About 41 percent are in the Midwest and about 10 percent are in the Southwest.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<p><img alt="" src="https://www.dcreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/IMG_0351-Copy-300x225.jpg"/></p><p class="caption">Julie Pease on Herrington Lake with her dog, Charley.</p><p>About a third of power plants with coal ash dumps are in the southeast.<a href="https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/6944" target="_blank">Under law,</a> the EPA is required to ensure that there is "no reasonable probability of adverse effects on health or the environment." EPA Administrator <a href="https://blog.ucsusa.org/elliott-negin/andrew-wheeler-decimated-epa" target="_blank">Andrew Wheeler,</a> who previously <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2019/05/09/epa-prefers-coal-plants-over-people/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lobbied</a> for a coal company, maintains that allowing coal ash ponds to stay open longer still meets this standard because the agency will require some utilities to submit risk mitigations plans and <a href="https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/08/28/2020-16872/hazardous-and-solid-waste-management-system-disposal-of-coal-combustion-residuals-from-electric" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"meet the baseline level of acceptable risk."</a></p><p>"Extending closure deadlines delays necessary cleanup, allows ongoing contamination to worsen, and puts communities at risk from the catastrophic harms that happen when impoundments fail or flood," said Lauren Piette, an attorney for <a href="https://earthjustice.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Earthjustice.</a></p><p>A spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities did not respond to an email from DCReport.org.</p><h3>Court Cases</h3><p><img alt="" src="https://www.dcreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/IMG_1012-Copy-300x225.jpg"/></p><p class="caption">Dave Pease on Herrington Lake with Penny, a rescue dog.</p><p>A coal ash <a href="https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2015/04/17/2015-00257/hazardous-and-solid-waste-management-system-disposal-of-coal-combustion-residuals-from-electric" target="_blank">rule</a> passed under former President Barack Obama allowed power companies to put coal ash in unlined ponds indefinitely, until their operators determined they were leaking. Federal judges <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2018/08/28/earth-wins-a-round-in-epa-court-battle/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">threw that out</a> in a 2018 <a href="https://earthjustice.org/sites/default/files/files/2018-08-21%20CCR%20petition%20for%20review%20Opinion.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">decision,</a> <em>Utility Solid Waste Activities Group v. EPA.</em></p><p>Wheeler used that decision and a 2019 <a href="https://eelp.law.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/Waterkeeper-v.-EPA-Order-03.13.19.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">decision,</a> <em>Waterkeeper Alliance Inc. v. EPA,</em> to rewrite regulations to benefit utilities. The Trump EPA initially gave power companies until Oct. 31, 2020 to <a href="https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/FR-2018-07-30/2018-16262" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">stop receiving waste</a> and start closing unlined, leaking ponds.</p><h3>Eight More Years</h3><p>Wheeler's new rule says power plants have until April 11, 2021 to stop sending coal ash ponds and start the closure process. Plants can get <a href="https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/08/28/2020-16872/hazardous-and-solid-waste-management-system-disposal-of-coal-combustion-residuals-from-electric" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">extensions</a> until 2023, 2024 and even 2028.</p><p>Wheeler's new rule is expected to save utilities $26.1 million a year.</p><p>At Herrington Lake, selenium, an element that is concentrated in coal ash, is <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29268114/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">poisoning fish</a> and causing deformities in juvenile largemouth bass.<a href="https://kwalliance.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> Kentucky Waterways Alliance</a> and the <a href="https://www.sierraclub.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Sierra Club</a> have sued Kentucky Utilities over pollution in the lake, and the state recently held a hearing.</p><p>Pease, who used to work at a Habitat for Humanity, and her husband, a retired high school math teacher, get their drinking water from the lake. But they filter it. They like to kayak on the lake with their dogs and go swimming.</p><p>"We were absolutely drawn by the beauty of the place where we live," Pease said.</p>
