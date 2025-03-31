Putin Vow To 'Finish Off' Ukrainians Made Trump 'Very Angry,' He Says
President Donald Trump on Sunday said he’s “very angry” and “p————— off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call for a "transitional administration” in Ukraine as the U.S. president pushes Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire.
Putin on Friday “vowed his army would ‘finish off’ Ukrainian troops,” Agence France-Presse reports.
“The renewed call to essentially topple Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was the latest demonstration of the Kremlin leader's long-standing desire to install a more Moscow-friendly regime in Kyiv,” AFP reports.
“Putin also issued a public call for Ukraine's generals to topple Zelensky, whom Putin has repeatedly denigrated, without providing any evidence, as a neo-Nazi and drug addict,” AFP adds.
Trump, in a phone call with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker on Sunday, said he was “very angry” and “p————— off” by Putin’s posture towards Zelensky. According to the report, Trump told NBC News Putin is “not going in the right location” with his remarks.
“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said.
“That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States,” Trump added. “There will be a 25 percent tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”
Trump made the media rounds over the weekend, speaking in a separate interview Saturday with NBC News.
“During the interview, Trump also threatened ‘bombing’ and ‘secondary tariffs’ on Iran if the country did not make a deal with the U.S. to ensure it did not develop a nuclear weapon,” NBC News reports.
“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said Saturday. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- The American Pantagruel Has Allied Himself With Our Enemies ›
- How The Republican Party Became A Wholly-Owned Asset Of The Kremlin ›
- Worse Than You Thought: Trump Is Shaking Down Zelensky For Billions ›
- American Dishonor: Licking Putin's Boot, Trump And Hegseth Abandon Ukraine ›
- Trump Blames Biden And Zelensky -- Not Putin -- For Ukraine War ›
- Refuting Trump Prediction, Putin Grants Russian Asylum To Assad ›
- House Of Trump, House Of Putin: The Untold Story Of Donald Trump And The Russian Mafia ›
- Kremlin Sends Trump Congratulations -- And A Thinly Veiled Threat ›
- Putin's negotiation strategy is predictable: move slowly, keep Trump ... ›
- Lawsuit over Administration's Unlawful Seizure of Trump-Putin ... ›
- Trump-Putin summit preparations are underway, Russia says | AP ... ›
- Rosenberg: Trump-Putin call seen as victory in Russia ›
- Assessing the Damage of a Trump-Putin Deal | Sciences Po ›
- Trump says Putin launching massive strike on Ukraine is 'what ... ›