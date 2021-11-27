Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told New Day host Brianna Keilar that the variant “has some mutations that are raising some concern, particularly with regard to possible transmissibility increase and possible evasion of immune response.”
Fauci added, “We don’t know that for sure right now. This is really something that’s in motion…. It is something that has emerged in South Africa and seems to be spreading in a reasonably rapid rate.”
Keilar asked Fauci if it is “possible” that the South African variant is “already in the U.S.,” and he responded, “You know, of course, anything is possible. We don’t know that. There’s no indication that it is right now.”
Fauci added that there have been cases of people who were infected with the South African variant in South Africa and traveled to Botswana or Hong Kong.
The immunologist also noted that medical experts in the U.S. are presently discussing B.1.1.529 with medical experts in South Africa.
“We are in very active communication with our South African colleague scientists,” Fauci told Keilar.
Keilar asked Fauci to address concerns that the B.1.1.529 mutation of COVID-19 could “evade immunity” with “the vaccines that we have.”
Fauci responded, “That’s what we’re going to be looking out for. When you look at a mutation, it can give you a hint or a prediction that it might evade the immune response…. Right now, we’re getting the material together with our South African colleagues.”