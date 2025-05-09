While Catholics Celebrate, MAGA Seethes Over 'Woke' New Pope Leo XIV
Supporters of President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement have expressed their opposition to the new leader of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was elected pope on Thursday and took the name Pope Leo XIV.
Last month, Prevost reposted a post on the social platform X sharing a piece by Bishop Menjivar that criticized Trump's policy on immigrants.
Earlier in February, Prevost had posted about Vice President JD Vance that has now gone viral. Sharing an opinion piece from the National Catholic Reporter critical of Vance, he reposted the headline of the op-ed: "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."
The article was critical of Vance over his comments suggesting a hierarchy of Christian priorities.
MAGA influencer and political commentator Laura Loomer wrote a series of post on the social platform X Thursday, strongly criticizing Leo.
"The new Pope @drprevost supports illegal aliens and open borders. He retweeted tweets in support of “dreamers” aka illegals and attacked President Trump’s use of the phrase “bad hombres” to describe violent illegal aliens. He thinks it’s a “racist” phrase," she said in in one of the posts.
In another post, she wrote: "The new Pope once retweeted a post about how we need to keep praying for career criminal & drug addict George Floyd. The tweet said, 'May all hatred, violence and prejudice be eradicated.' What prejudice? Is that another way to spell FENTANYL OVERDOSE? MARXIST POPE!"
"THIS IS THE NEW POPE! His name is Robert Prevost. He’s the first American Pope. He is anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis. Catholics don’t have anything good to look forward to. Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican," said another post from Loomer.
Several MAGA accounts on social media echoed this sentiment.
User @RedPilled1788 wrote on X: "He's as woke as Francis was. 'Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born prelate, and the late Pope Francis share many ideological alignments, particularly in their emphasis on pastoral care, inclusivity, and outreach to marginalized groups.'"
User @kyleraccio wrote: "And not a single tweet or prayer offering from him when President Trump was shot back in July."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.