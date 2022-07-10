The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Pennsylvania GOP Nominee Paid Thousands To White Nationalist 'Gab' Site

Doug Mastriano

YouTube Screenshot

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano said in a filing that he paid $5,000 in “campaign consulting” fees to social media platform Gab. Mastriano is paying a company that supports white nationalists like Nick Fuentes and has been a haven to violent extremists like the alleged Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter.

Mastriano is a right-wing commentator, Pennsylvania state senator, and 2020 election conspiracy theorist who participated in the January 6 insurrection. Mastriano has a long history of promoting extremism, including content that pushes QAnon, anti-Muslim bigotry, and COVID-19 conspiracy theories and falsehoods. He also has repeatedly compared gun safety measures and abortion to the Holocaust.

doug mastriano

Ron Johnson Comically Flubs Attempt To Smear Biden (VIDEO)

Sen. Ron Johnson

YouTube Screenshot

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), whose involvement in former President Donald Trump's coup to overthrow the federal government and ensuing insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 has recently come to light, appeared on the right-wing media network Real America's Voice on Thursday and pushed conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden.

Stumbling over his words, Johnson accused Biden of facilitating purported behaviors and activities for his son Hunter, whom Republicans frequently invoke when they need a distraction. Johnson then suggested that Biden had concurrently run a global human trafficking network during last year's military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Ron Johnson
