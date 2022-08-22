The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Dershowitz: Major Law Firms Won't 'Go Anywhere Near Trump'

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Alan Dershowitz has revealed that many of the United States' most reputable law firms are refusing to allow their attorneys to "go anywhere near" former President Donald Trump amid his legal woes and ongoing search for legal representation, Business Insider reports.

Speaking to the news outlet, Dershowitz —who represented the former president during his second impeachment trial— weighed in on the challenges Trump is facing as he appears to have been blackballed as his legal issues have progressed over the last couple of weeks.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Appeals Court Stays Graham Subpoena In Georgia Election Probe

@LaurenSue

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Youtube Screenshot

Sen. Lindsey Graham has been trying his best to evade a subpoena requiring him to testify before a special purpose grand jury (SPGJ) assembled in Georgia’s Fulton County to investigate GOP efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. A federal appeals court gave him reason for brief relief on Sunday in the form of a temporary stay, according to a court order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The court decided in the order obtained by Georgia Public Broadcasting: "This case is REMANDED to the district court for the limited purpose of allowing the district court to determine whether (Graham) is entitled to a partial quashal or modification of the subpoena to appear before the special purpose grand jury based on any protections afforded by the Speech or Debate Clause of the United States Constitution."

Keep reading... Show less
Lindsey Graham
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}