Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

FBI Affidavit: Trump Kept Top Secret Documents In 'Unauthorized Location'

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

A federal judge has released the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 38-page redacted affidavit that was presented to obtain the search warrant federal agents used to enter Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. That so-called “raid” nearly three weeks ago was performed to retrieve large. numbers of White House records, including documents with various levels of classifications all the way up to some of the most top secret classifications.

The affidavit reveals the FBI found apparently large numbers of classified national defense information documents in an “unauthorized” location, presumably on the premises of Mar-a-Lago.

FBI

Biden Blasts 'Semi-Fascist' MAGA Republicans In Powerful Midterm Address

@DevilsTower

President Joe Biden

Youtube Screenshot

On Thursday evening, President Joe Biden didn’t so much take the gloves off as he put them on. He then proceeded to deliver a 10-round pounding to the modern Republican Party, in a speech that marked a sharp departure for Biden—and set a tone Democrats would be wise to emulate in the weeks remaining before the midterm elections.

In a 30-minute speech delivered at a rally for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Biden drew a sharp line between the traditional Republicans he has worked with and the past, and the “MAGA Republicans” currently threatening to tear America apart. Then he went on to make it clear that stopping the MAGA movement is a now or never fight to save America.

maga
