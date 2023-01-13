The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Ukraine Or Vietnam: This Is What Losing A War Looks Like

@LucianKTruscott

"Hamburger Hill" in Vietnam, May 1969

Image by Flickr

For more columns like this one, and to support my work writing about politics, war, and the culture, you can buy a subscription right here. It will be much appreciated.

Republicans Aim To 'Expunge' Trump Impeachment (And McCarthy May Let Them)

@DevilsTower

Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Youtube Screenshot

Donald Trump set the record by being impeached in the House of Representatives twice, both times for very good cause. The first of those impeachments came when Trump attempted to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into providing false claims about Joe Biden in exchange for military support. The second after Trump tired of threatening other nations and directly attempted to overturn the results of a U.S. election.

Now Republicans want to get out the Wite-Out and “expunge” at least one of Trump’s impeachments—both would be better—and Kevin McCarthy is there for it.

Kevin McCarthy
