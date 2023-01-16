The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

No Comparison: The Biden And Trump Classified Documents Cases

@LucianKTruscott
Photograph of classified documents taken by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago

Stay tuned for more coverage of this and other political stories. Buying a subscription would certainly help out as I post more of these screeds.

Keep reading...Show less
classified documents

Sadly, The Supreme Court Is Even More Corrupt Than You Know

U.S. Supreme Court

Youtube Screenshot

Question: How many legs does a dog have if you count the tail as a leg? Answer: Four — calling the tail a leg doesn't make it one.

Likewise, calling a small group of partisan lawyers a "supreme" court doesn't make it one. There's nothing supreme about the six-pack of far-right-wing political activists who are presently soiling our people's ideals of justice by proclaiming their own antidemocratic biases to be the law of the land. On issues of economic fairness, women's rights, racial justice, corporate supremacy, environmental protection, theocratic rule and other fundamentals, these unelected, black-robed extremists are imposing an illegitimate elitist agenda on America that the people do not want and ultimately will not tolerate.

Keep reading...Show less
supreme court corruption
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}