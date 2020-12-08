Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

What Vanity Fair Got Wrong About Bill Clinton's Post-Presidency

Bill Clinton

At a time when Americans are dying daily by the thousands in a pandemic and are still defending a presidential election that just barely preserved the nation's liberty, it is puzzling that a major national magazine would devote thousands of words and months of reporting time to rehash a relationship between a former president and his former employee who parted ways nearly a decade ago. But that was the essence of a story published last week in Vanity Fair, based almost entirely on reporter Gabriel Sherman's interviews with former Clinton aide Douglas Band, who now runs a global consulting and investment firm called Teneo that has made him wealthy.

The controversies over Band's business and his acrimonious split from the Clintons are old news and Sherman doesn't add much. But his account has drawn some momentary attention, particularly from The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, with a claim that Clinton once visited the private Caribbean island owned by the late and notorious Jeffrey Epstein—a claim categorically denied. The mysterious financier did donate money and the use of his plane to the Clinton Foundation, many years before he was arrested and was later found hanged in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on multiple charges, including the alleged rape of underage girls. But although the long list of Epstein's alleged crimes has never included any credible accusation against Clinton, the temptation to impute guilt by association is apparently impossible to resist.

