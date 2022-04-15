The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Miller Wrangles With Select Committee Over Trump's January 6 Speech

Stephen Miller

The New York Times is reporting that former Trump aide Stephen Miller was grilled for eight hours by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and that the interactions with the committee were at times “contentious.”

Miller, the immigration hardliner who actually publicly previewed the tactics Trump and his allies would use to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election in the weeks before the attack, was in particular asked about the speech Trump delivered at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riots.

“Investigators asked Mr. Miller repeatedly about the use of the word ‘we’ throughout Mr. Trump’s speech on the Ellipse, outside the White House, on Jan. 6, 2021, the people said, in an apparent effort to ascertain whether the former president had been directing supporters to join him in taking action to stop Congress from certifying his defeat,” the Times reports. “Mr. Miller argued that the language was no different from any other political speech.”

The portion of the speech in question featured Trump telling the crowd, “We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about… And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with: We will stop the steal.”

Miller also reportedly clashed with the committee over whether the 2020 election was stolen, even though Trump and his legal team lost every single court case they brought alleging voter fraud was to blame for his defeat.

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet


Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump PAC Donates $500K To Group Running Ads Against Gov. Kemp

@alexvhenderson

David Perdue

GOP Rival Accuses Gov. Kemp Of ‘Hiding' 2020 Vote Fraud

Almost 15 months into Joe Biden’s presidency, former President Donald Trump continues to be obsessed with revenge — not only revenge against Democrats, but also, revenge against so-called “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) he considers disloyal. In Georgia, one of the conservative Republicans Trump is hoping to get even with is Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Associated Press is reporting that Trump’s political action committee, Trump PAC, has donated $500,000 to a group that is running anti-Kemp attack ads and is seemingly trying to help Kemp’s GOP primary opponent, former Sen. David Perdue.

In Trump’s mind, Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger committed a cardinal sin when they refused to go along with the Big Lie and acknowledged Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Perdue, in contrast, has shamelessly promoted the Big Lie, making the false and totally debunked claim that the election was stolen from Trump through widespread voter fraud.

Keep reading... Show less

Supply Shocks Are Fueling Today's Wave Of Inflation

Jerome Powell

Inflation was in witness protection for many years, but it has finally come out of hiding, accompanied by a brass band. Prices have risen by 8.5 percent in the past 12 months, the biggest jump since 1981. The price increases that many (including me) thought would be a passing headache show no sign of abating.

Two people have gotten the bulk of the blame: Joe Biden and Jerome Powell. Biden's contribution came in the form of a big pandemic relief spending bill that spread $1.9 trillion around. Powell's sin was keeping interest rates low and the money supply growing, to encourage us all to get out, or stay in and spend.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}