The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Related Articles Around the Web
nursing shortage

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

School Board Battles Open New Front In US Culture Wars

In school board meetings across the United States, parents have angrily protested decisions on Covid and racial equity

Levittown (United States) (AFP) - As Joshua Waldorf was running for a third term on the Pennsbury school board in November, one particularly heated debate triggered a flood of vitriolic messages to his inbox -- one of them urging him to shoot himself.

In a shift mirrored in cities across America, his local council overseeing schools in the leafy suburbs of Philadelphia had unwittingly become a battleground in the politicized culture wars roiling the nation.

Keep reading... Show less
school board harassment

How Biden’s ‘Christmas Nightmare’ Turned Into A Gift-Giving Miracle

First Lady Jill Biden, left, and President Joe Biden at National Christmas Tree lighting

Reprinted with permission from PressRun

So much for the empty shelves and delayed packages this shopping season.

Keep reading... Show less
president biden
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}