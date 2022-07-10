Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), whose involvement in former President Donald Trump's coup to overthrow the federal government and ensuing insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 has recently come to light, appeared on the right-wing media network Real America's Voice on Thursday and pushed conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden.
Stumbling over his words, Johnson accused Biden of facilitating purported behaviors and activities for his son Hunter, whom Republicans frequently invoke when they need a distraction. Johnson then suggested that Biden had concurrently run a global human trafficking network during last year's military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"I'm highly concerned that Joe Biden is comprised," Johnson stammered (presumably meaning to say 'compromised'). "The fact that he might have funded his son's use of, potentially, escorts in part of a sex scandal – a global sex scandal, sex, uh, operation – is also troubling."
Watch below via Ron Filipkowski:
With approval ratings in the tank, floundering QAnon Ron says Joe Biden is “comprised” because he allegedly financed a “global sex scandal, sex .. um .. operation.” pic.twitter.com/pD0BPa27Dm
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 7, 2022
The rumors proffered by Johnson, which have also been peddled by Donald Trump Junior, are false, and have been debunked by reputable fact-checkers.
Johnson's remarks ignited social media, where observers were dumbfounded.
pic.twitter.com/I6zoV3K0hD
— Kaylan_TX ☮️ (@Kaylan_TX) July 7, 2022
July 7, 2022
It is absolutely embarassing as an American knowing that daily we have elected officials not even trying to debate policy or how to tackle problems, but instead go on tv and say stuff like this without any repercussion.
— Pragmatic Pessimistic #Vaccinated (@cagomez) July 7, 2022
My God pic.twitter.com/djilNdYMTP
— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) July 7, 2022
The weakness of a Republican's candidacy, whether it is for a position in federal or state government, is directly proportional to the extent to which that candidate throws out mind-numbingly ridiculous accusations about President Biden.
— Jeff Dannenberg (@jecrda) July 7, 2022
QAnon Ron is human garbage. pic.twitter.com/t2OT9cMgDL
— Iggy (Carolyn from Maryland’s pet rock) (@morbidcuriosit9) July 7, 2022
Johnson's struggle to make his case was telling, users noted.
He can't even get his accusations right on "Sex Trafficking" he is supposed to say allegedly, first not potentially, that means it never happened, he is afraid to what line he can walk up to w/o a lawsuit
— Party of Fear (@kdevil66) July 7, 2022
Coming soon, “Joe Biden might have been spotted at a supermarket express lane with 12 items in his basket.”
— ⭐️ Merrily vaccinatied ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) July 7, 2022
These dudes always project, you know.
— Tom (@TomTomClub510) July 7, 2022
“Comprised”
His command of the English language is worse than Trump’s
— William Buecker (@wcbuecker) July 7, 2022
@SenRonJohnson - I'm assuming the "evidence" you have to prove this is locked up in the same box as the "evidence" Rudy Giuliani has regarding the "fraudulent elections." Hopefully, someone will remember where they put the key and where they hid the box.
— Polly Grace (@PollyGraceDono1) July 7, 2022
Johnson is currently vying for a third term in the Senate. Recent polls indicate that while he leads a handful of GOP challengers, he is trailing Democratic candidates who want to flip his seat. One of them is Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.