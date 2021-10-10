The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Anti-Vaxxer Allen West Taking Unproven Drugs To Treat Covid-19 Symptoms

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Allen West, former congressman and current chairman of the Texas Republican Party, on Saturday announced his plan to suspend all in-person events for his gubernatorial campaign after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

According to The Daily Beast, West developed symptoms after his wife, Angela, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID."After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday," the tweet said.

On Saturday, October 9, the loyal Trump supporter took to Twitter with a series of tweets detailing their illness and the steps he is personally taking to combat the virus.

The unvaccinated former Congressman revealed he is "'already taking Hydrochloroquine and Ivermectin protocols' —two unproven drugs popular with the anti-vaxxer crowd," The Beast reports."Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication."

He added: "West has publicly stated he supports individual choice and this is reflected in his own family."



The announcement comes just two days after West attended a packed, indoor campaign event where nearly all attendees were maskless.Over the last several months, West has made headlines for his disapproval of COVID restrictions as he joined protesters outside of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) mansion.

As a gubernatorial candidate, West has widely opposed vaccine and mask mandates. Speaking to WBAP back in August, West said, ""If you're trying to order people to take a shot that you don't feel comfortable with, that's not an ethical order. That's not a moral order."

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Enraged By Rejection Of ‘Executive Privilege’ Claims In Jan. 6 Probe

Former President Donald Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his successor after the White House refused to exert executive privilege over documents being sought by Congress.

Keep reading... Show less
trump executive privilege claim

How The Pandemic Undermines Humanity Along With Immunity

Anti-vax extremists protest mask requirement

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.


Kurt Thigpen clenched his hands around the edge of the table because if he couldn't feel the sharp edges digging into his palms, he would have to think about how hard his heart was beating. He was grateful that his mask hid his expression. He hoped that no one could see him sweat.

A woman approached the lectern in the center aisle, a thick American flag scarf looped around her neck.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}