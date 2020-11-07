Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

CNN And Associated Press Project Biden-Harris Victory As Pennsylvania Votes Roll In

After four days of counting, CNN and Associated Press projected victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election. The network's decision desk called the election after Biden and Harris passed a 30,000-vote margin in Pennsylvania. According to CNN, the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes brought the Democrats' total to 273, with 270 votes required to win. Other major news organizations, including the New York Times, chimed in moments later.

The Democratic victory meant the historic ascendance of Harris, a woman of Indian and African descent, to the nation's second highest office.

Said CNN anchor Jake Tapper: "Our long national nightmare is over."


In Nevada, Republicans Accuse Military Voters Of Committing ‘Fraud’

A legal complaint filed by the Nevada Republican Party alleges that members of the military committed voter fraud by voting legally.

The criminal referral, sent by the party to the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, baselessly alleges "at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud" in Tuesday's elections in the state. "Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV," the party claimed.

