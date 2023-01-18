The National Memo Logo

We've Lost Track Of Covid-19, But It's Still Killing The Unvaccinated

@LucianKTruscott

COVID is not one of my more popular subjects, but I’m going to keep reporting on it as long as it’s a major problem in this country. To contribute to my reporting on this and other subjects, you can buy a subscription here:

DeSantis Falsely Claims Bivalent COVID Vaccine Causes More Infections

@CynicalBrandon

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Youtube Screenshot

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a whopper about bivalent COVID-19 booster shots during a press conference this week, falsely claiming that research has determined that the injections lead to higher rates of SARS-COV-2 infections.

DeSantis – an outspoken critic of coronavirus vaccines and public health initiatives such as mask mandates – also suggested that the government is forcing American citizens to into getting supplemental inoculations.

Ron DeSantis
