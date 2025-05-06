Why Trump Is Suddenly Backtracking On His 'Third Term'
President Donald Trump has stopped floating the idea that he would run for a third term — and CNN data analyst Harry Enten believes he knows why.
During an appearance on CNN Monday, Enten said the real reason Trump has stopped talking about a third term is because the idea is extremely unpopular among Americans, including Republicans.
“There’s a reason why Donald Trump is backtracking or saying, ‘No, I won’t actually do this,'" Enten said. "Because this idea is about as popular as New Coke was back in the mid-1980s.”
According to recent polling, there is strong opposition to Trump seeking a third term, with 76 percent of Americans against it. This includes a majority of Republicans, with only 21 percent expressing support overall — and even less support among Independents (16 percent).
During an interview with Kristen Welker on NBC on Sunday, Trump said he was not looking to run for a third time.
“It’s not something I’m looking to do,” the president said. “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward," he added.
Earlier, in March, Trump said he was serious about running for a third term, adding that his team was looking into “methods” that would enable him to do so.
“A lot of people want me to do it,“ he added. “But we have—my thinking is, we have a long way to go. I’m focused on the current," the president said at the time.
