Trump: 'Not Joking' About Plans For Unconstitutional Third Term
President Donald Trump on Saturday once again floated running for a third term as president, telling NBC News he’s “not joking” when he suggests he might run again despite the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment that says “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”
“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Sunday. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”
Trump added he’s “focused on the current” administration.
According to a transcript of the conversation, Welker gave Trump a scenario where Vice President JD Vance “would run for office” and “if he won, at the top of the ticket, would then pass the baton to [Trump]."
“Well, that’s one,” Trump replied. “But there are others too. There are others.”
Welker asked Trump if he could “tell [her] another” scenario where Trump could run for and win a third term.
“No,” Trump replied.
“Okay. So, but but sir, I’m hearing — you don’t sound like you’re joking. I’ve heard you joke about this a number of times,” Welker said.
“No, no. I’m not joking,” Trump replied.
“Amending the Constitution to abolish the two-term limit would be exceedingly difficult, requiring either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to call a constitutional convention to propose change,” NBC News reports. “Either route would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.”
Still, according to Trump “a lot of people would like [him] to” seek a third term.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
