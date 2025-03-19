Chief Justice Rebukes Trump And MAGA Goons Over Impeachment Threat
President Donald Trump and some of his MAGA allies are calling for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, the Barack Obama appointee who temporarily blocked the deportation of undocumented immigrants allegedly associated with the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Trump, with his executive order, invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 — which has only been used three times s in U.S. history.
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts intervened in the matter on Tuesday, March 18, issuing a statement that was highly critical of Trump.
"For more than two centuries," the conservative George W. Bush appointee wrote, "it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."
Responses to Roberts' rebuke of Trump came swiftly.
On a legal panel, MSNBC's Lisa Rubin pointed out that Roberts is concerned with the "safety" of judges. And Georgetown University law professor Paul Butler noted the important role that judges play in the United States' system of checks and balances, adding, "Congress will do whatever the president wants."
Roberts' rebuke is also receiving a lot of responses on social media.
Billionaire Elon Musk posted, "As Justice Roberts well knows, impeachment is a constitutional right of the legislature."
Other X users, however, defended Roberts' position.
Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, a frequent legal analyst for MSNBC, tweeted: "Chief Justice John Roberts has issued a remarkable statement in response to Trump's call for impeachment of the judge who ruled against him in Alien Enemy Act case. This is about law, not politics."
Attorney Gerald A. Griggs wrote, "When the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court feels compelled to issue a statement, it’s a clear sign that there are serious issues with how two branches of our federal government are operating."
Comedian John Fugelsang commented, "John Roberts, who poured gasoline on a raging inferno, sternly rebukes one of the flames."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- House Republicans Dismiss Angry Constituents As 'Misinformed' On Budget ›
- CNN Checks Trump's Rapid-Fire Lies At Emancipation Hall Speech ›
- 'Symbolic Victory': Supreme Court Refuses To Halt Trump Sentencing ›