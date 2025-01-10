'Symbolic Victory': Supreme Court Refuses To Halt Trump Sentencing
Journalists and political experts on Thursday quickly responded to the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision, declining to halt Donald Trump's sentencing on Friday, January 10.
Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted alongside the high court's liberal justices.
Health policy expert Eric Feigl-Ding emphasized, "The Supreme Court will not save Trump—Donald J Trump will formally become a CONVICTED FELON as of Friday morning Jan 10, 2025."
Religion News Service national reporter Jack Jenkins replied: "Looks like Justice Barrett broke ranks here, which is simultaneously surprising but arguably in keeping with some of the reporting on her misgivings in past cases."
Mother Jones Washington bureau chief David Corn commented: "The Supreme Court of United States: Trump can have king-like powers as president and be above federal law. But he still can be assessed a fine in a state court."
Historian Garrett M. Graff added: "This is a symbolic victory, but it’s a real warning sign that there are four solid Supreme Court votes to allow Trump to do anything at all. America’s democracy hangs by the thin thread of Roberts and Coney Barrett’s feelings in any given case."
