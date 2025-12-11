War On Christmas? Fox Hosts Laugh Off Trump's Call For Fewer Holiday Toys
Fox News personalities have spent two decades spreading paranoia that some segments of society are insufficiently enthusiastic about Christmas traditions, routinely accusing politicians, corporations, and private individuals of engaging in a "War on Christmas."
But when President Donald Trump told a group of supporters to accept a lower standard of living this holiday season during a speech about the economy — stressing that children really don’t need so many toys — Fox News shrugged it off as merely one of “a few jokes” the president was trying out on the stump as he prepares for next year’s midterm elections.
As Trump meandered into the second hour of his remarks during a December 9 campaign rally in Pennsylvania, he asserted that “you can give up certain products” like superfluous pencils and dolls for children. (According to Trump, this was in a sense a Christmas speech — he began his remarks stating, “Let me begin by wishing each and everyone one of you a very merry Christmas, happy New Year, all of that stuff,” and then congratulating himself because “now everybody’s saying ‘merry Christmas’ again.”)
The team at Fox & Friends First opened the December 10 edition of their program by highlighting Trump's comment, which they explicitly framed as a “joke” and just a lighthearted part of his “joke-fest-slash-rally last night.” Despite co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro explicitly mentioning the proximity of Christmas, and Fox even previewing an upcoming "12 Towns in 12 Days" Christmas-themed segment, neither Fox personality drew a connection with Trump’s push for Americans to embrace austerity this holiday season.
CARLEY SHIMKUS (CO-HOST): President Trump holding a campaign-style rally in battleground Pennsylvania, where he sounded off on affordability and how his administration is bringing prices down. And also, didn't fail to crack a few jokes.
[BEGIN VIDEO]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You can give up certain products. You can give up pencils. You know, every child can get 37 pencils, they only need one or two, you know. They don't need that many.
[END VIDEO]
TODD PIRO (CO-HOST): Two weeks 'til Christmas Eve. I'm Todd Piro, let's get right to Lucas Tomlinson live in Washington with some of the highlights from the president's joke-fest-slash-rally last night.
It's not hard to imagine how such a comment would be framed by Fox if it had been uttered by a Democratic politician.
The network was once notorious for airing more “War on Christmas” segments than news stories on actual wars during its biggest prime-time program. In December 2020, with the United States still ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox & Friends spent 18 minutes hyping various wars on Christmas while ignoring the deaths of thousands of Americans over the previous day. A year later, when a man set fire to part of Fox News' outdoor holiday display, the network’s response was an apoplectic warning of not just a “War on Christmas” but a “War on Religion” itself.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
