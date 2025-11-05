Trump Fears Supreme Court Will Strike Down His Unilateral Imposition Of Tariffs
On Wednesday, November 5, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump — a case that challenges President Donald Trump's right to unilaterally impose steep new tariffs using the Emergency Powers Act of 1977.
The plaintiff in the case argues that Trump, without Congress' input, is imposing a policy that is harmful to his business. Trump, however, argues that his tariffs are vital to the country's economic wellbeing.
Axios' Courtenay Brown reports in an article published on November 4, that Trump is claiming the tariffs are a "life or death" matter for the U.S.
"President Trump claimed on Tuesday that the U.S. would be 'virtually defenseless' against other nations if the Supreme Court strikes down a slew of tariffs," Brown reports. "Why it matters: Trump's comments come just one day before the highest court will hear oral arguments challenging the legality of a key part of his economic agenda. Trump officials have played down the effects of a potential loss, saying the administration would step in to reimpose any tariffs overturned by the Supreme Court using other trade authorities."
Brown adds, "Still, Trump for months has been warning that a loss would be economically devastating for the country — even though the U.S. had long survived without the highest tariffs in nearly a century."
On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted, "Tomorrow's United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country. With a Victory, we have tremendous, but fair, Financial and National Security. Without it, we are virtually defenseless against other Countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us. Our Stock Market is consistently hitting Record Highs, and our Country has never been more respected than it is right now. A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them."
Brown notes that what the High Court ultimately decides "could curb Trump's powers — or open the door for Trump and future presidents to use the emergency powers to bypass Congress."
