Why Lutnick Displaced Musk As 'Most Loathed' Trump Adviser
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who passionately defended the administration's controversial tariff policy despite the resulting market chaos, is said to be the "most loathed" member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.
According to a report by The New Republic, Lutnick has displaced tech billionaire Elon Musk as "the most loathed member of Trump's inner circle" for two reasons.
"The first is that he defeated efforts by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Economic Council Chair Kevin Hassett to limit the size and scope of Trump’s tariffs, which, if we’re lucky, will tip the United States economy into a recession. (If we’re unlucky, the tariffs will tip the global economy into a depression.)," the report said.
"The second reason Trump officials hate Lutnick is that nobody thinks he actually believes the hooey he spouts in furtherance of a maximalist tariff policy. In an administration overflowing with sycophants, no nose is burrowed more deeply inside Trump’s gluteus maximus than Lutnick’s," it added.
The report further notes that until last week, no one was more reviled within the Trump White House than "special government employee" Elon Musk. However, after Musk faced a significant setback with his $25 million investment in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which shattered his image of invulnerability, that disdain shifted to Lutnick.
Last moth, Politico quoted a source close to the administration as saying that the commerce secretary “is constantly auditioning for Trump’s approval."
“He’s trying to be a mini-Trump," the individual added.
Politico reported at the time that White House and administration officials were “growing increasingly frustrated with Lutnick." His “abrasive personality” and comments on the media displayed “a lack of understanding of even the basics about how tariffs and the economy work," the officials reportedly thought of Lutnick.
Meanwhile, Lutnick made an appearance on CBS News's Face the Nation on Sunday to advocate for the tariffs.
He said, “We’ve got to start to protect ourselves,” adding, “and we’ve got to stop having all the countries of the world ripping us off. We have a $1.2 trillion trade deficit, and the rest of the world has a surplus with us. They’re earning our money. They’re taking our money, and Donald Trump has seen this, and he’s going to stop it.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
