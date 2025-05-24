'The Worst Food': Trump Hosts 'Orgy Of Corruption' Crypto Banquet
Twenty-five year-old TikTok prankster Nicholas Pinto, who was among the guests at President Donald Trump's exclusive dinner for buyers of his meme coin Thursday, was unimpressed by the event.
“It was the worst food I’ve ever had at a Trump golf course.The only good thing was bread and butter," he told WIRED magazine.
Trump reportedly left the event immediately after his speech. He departed the venue in a golf cart bound for his helicopter, per the WIRED report. “Trump could have at least given the top people their watches himself," Pinto said.
The crypto-themed gathering drew a quirky and eclectic mix. Independent traders mingled with crypto executives, devoted Trump supporters, and even some professional athletes, according to the report.
Former NBA star Lamar Odom stood out in the crowd. A few attendees wore Bitcoin-orange bowties, while others showed off flashy gold Trump sneakers.
An independent crypto trader, who was not identified by WIRED, hadn’t originally planned on attending the dinner. Their goal was to profit from a potential price increase in the TRUMP token triggered by the competition.
However, with the trade currently in the red, they decided to make the most of the situation and enjoy the upscale dinner instead.Trump is said to have made a typically meandering and off-topic speech, which insiders say ran for about 25 minutes. Eventually, he addressed the topic of cryptocurrency.
“Did you see the helicopter?” Trump asked as he arrived at the venue in Marine One.
“Yeah, super cool!” someone shouted in reply.
Democratic lawmakers strongly criticized the president ahead of the private dinner.
“Donald Trump’s dinner is an orgy of corruption,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday at a press conference. “That’s what this is all about. We are here today to talk about exactly one topic: corruption, corruption in its ugliest form," she added.
Warren continued: “Donald Trump is using the presidency of the United States to make himself richer through crypto, and he’s doing it right out there in plain sight."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
