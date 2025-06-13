'I Don't Feel Like A King': Facing Massive Resistance, Trump Complains
President Donald Trump expressed frustration on Thursday over the upcoming "No Kings" protests scheduled for June 14, coinciding with both his 79th birthday and a military parade he is holding in Washington D.C.
The demonstrations, organized by the 50501 movement, Indivisible and other organizations, aim to oppose Trump's policies and what participants perceive as authoritarian tendencies.
During a meeting with Republican lawmakers and allies at the White House, Trump reportedly dismissed the notion of being a monarch. “I don’t feel like a king, I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” he remarked.
His comments prompted laughter from the audience, per a New York Times report published Thursday.
He further stated, “A king would say ‘I’m not going to get this.’ A king wouldn’t even have the California mandate to even be talking,” referring to recent joint resolutions blocking California's efforts to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles.
“No, no. We’re not a king,” Trump added.
The "No Kings" protests are set to take place in over 2,000 locations across the United States, including major cities such as San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.
Organizers emphasize nonviolent resistance and aim to highlight concerns over the administration's policies. The issues they will be protesting include recent immigration raids and military deployments.
On Tuesday, in response to the planned demonstrations, Trump warned that protesters would be met with "very heavy force."
Meanwhile, governors in states like Texas have preemptively deployed law enforcement to manage potential unrest.
The military parade, marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, is scheduled to feature 6,600 troops, 150 military vehicles, and 50 helicopters.
Despite criticism from veterans as well as his opponents, Trump has defended the parade as a celebration of the nation's military history and service members. The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Constitution Avenue on Saturday, following an all-day festival.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
