The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

On Juneteenth, 'Laziest Man In The World' Complains About Federal Holidays

@crgibs
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

Even though he refrained from mentioning Juneteenth by name, President Donald Trump spent part of his evening on June 19th complaining about people not working on federal holidays.

"Too many non-working holidays in America," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Thusday. "It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either! Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Bulwark contributor Sam Stein posted a screenshot of Trump's post and observed that during his 2020 bid for the presidency, he ran on making Juneteenth a federal holiday. One X user also made that observation and openly wondered what happened to Trump's so-called "Platinum Plan" for Black Americans, which included an official declaration of Juneteenth — which commemorates the official end of chattel slavery in the United States - as a federal holiday.

Podcaster and comedian Gabe Sanchez called Trump a "racist POS" for "complaining about federal holidays on Juneteenth." Progressive influencer Harry Sisson pointed out that Trump was criticizing federal holidays despite golfing on the taxpayers' dime.

"Not only is he trying to make you work MORE but also he’s taking an apparent dig at Juneteenth," Sisson wrote. "This is coming from the same guy who golfs every weekend. Pathetic."

"You can’t make this up: First he tries to take credit for it. Now he’s mad people have the day off," liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein tweeted. "Pick a lane, Donnie."

"Laziest man in the world wants you to work harder," author Shannon Watts posted on X.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}