Musk: Trump's Tax And Spending Bill 'Undermines Work DOGE Is Doing'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be publicly breaking with President Donald Trump, according to a clip of an upcoming interview that was released Tuesday evening.
CBS Sunday Morningteased the clip of correspondent David Pogue's interview with Musk, which will air on Sunday, June 1. In the video, Musk gave a blunt assessment of Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" that narrowly passed the House of Representatives on a 215-214 vote, and faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate. The South African centibillionaire opined that the bill essentially negates efforts by his Department of Government Efficiency's attempts to reduce the federal budget.
"So, you know, I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit and not decrease[s] it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk told Pogue.
"I actually though that when this 'big, beautiful bill' came along, and I mean, like 'everything [Musk]'s done on DOGE gets wiped out in the first year," Pogue said.
"I think a bill can be big, it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it could be both," Musk quipped.
According to the Congressional Budget Office's estimate, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would increase the federal deficit by approximately $3.,8 trillion over a 10-year period. Much of that increase in the deficit comes from extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans by another decade. Republicans have proposed paying for the tax cuts by cutting Medicaid and Medicare by hundreds of billions of dollars, though because the tax cuts are so costly, any deficit reduction made by those cuts is minimal.
One of the most outspoken opponents of the bill among the Senate Republican Conference is Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), who has repeatedly harped on the legislation's sky-high price tag. In addition to Johnson, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have also indicated their plans to oppose it.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
