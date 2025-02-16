Scott Galloway: Democrats Must 'Go To The Dark Side' In Fighting Back
Democrats are not reacting appropriately to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's rapid accumulation of power, according to one well-known entrepreneur.
During a Thursday segment on CNN, Scott Galloway — a tech industry investor who is now a professor at New York University — clarified an earlier position he took in which he called on Democrats to storm the buildings where Musk's employees were accessing sensitive systems and making sweeping changes. When CNN host Dana Bash pointed out that Democrats had done as Galloway suggested, he condemned the optics of Democrats' public demonstrations and called on them to do more.
"Yeah, Dana, I was wrong because it looked more like a seniors' home and they canceled Jell-O night. It just wasn't optically a good moment for us," Galloway said.
He went on to say that Democrats should be "optimistic" and push for bold new ideas, like a "tax holiday for 20 to 30 year olds [and] 10 million new homes built in the next 10 years." He also suggested Democrats should embrace universal basic income "for industries or people affected by [artificial intelligence]" and to "lower medicare coverage two years a year for the next 20 years and move to nationalized health care that provides more access and lower costs."
"And also, go a bit to the dark side. Draw up legislation that, once we get control of the branches of government at some point —which we will — that removes the security detail of former advisers to the president. It decides we're renaming space as American space and potentially seizing all invaders in space, including the 51 percent of satellites owned by SpaceX," Galloway continued. "Encourage consumers to not engage with T-Mobile or United [Airlines], who are doing deals with with SpaceX. When I get an Uber alert saying your Tesla Model S is on the way, I cancel and say I don't ride in Teslas."
"The Democratic Party needs to be moved to moved away from being the party of waving their cane at a building outside of it, to the party of big ideas and not f---ing around," he added.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
