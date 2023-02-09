The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Far Right Burns Sarah Sanders Over Response Speech That 'Insulted Trump'

Arkansas Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican Party’s official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and was panned from all sides.

Many on the left were angered and outraged as she attacked LGBTQ and Black Americans in a lengthy speech that was tall on culture war rhetoric and extremism and short on policy or vision.

McCarthy Blames Democrats For Debt, While GOP Policies Increase It

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blamed the $31 trillion national debt for recent inflation in an address on Monday and demanded "sensible, responsible solutions to our growing national debt," which he called "the greatest threat to our future."

"When debt is too high, inflation is the result. That's where we are today," McCarthy said, according to prepared remarks posted on his official website.

