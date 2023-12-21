The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

That Wondrous, Thunderous 14th Amendment Down On Trump With Vengeance

@LucianKTruscott
That Wondrous, Thunderous 14th Amendment Down On Trump With Vengeance

A page of the 14th Amendment from the original Constitution in the National Archives

With the ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that Donald J. Trump is ineligible to appear on the presidential ballot of that state because he was found to be an insurrectionist, if the 14th Amendment to the Constitution was a book you had to check out of the library, it would be so tattered and thumbed and smudged and worn it would be unreadable. We’ll get to the relevant part of the 14th, Section 3, in just a moment, but for right now, let us pause to wonder at the amendment itself.

Keep reading...Show less

Far Right Revisionism On January 6 Seeks To Sway Trump Election Case (VIDEO)

Far Right Revisionism On January 6 Seeks To Sway Trump Election Case (VIDEO)
Tucker Carlson
Youtube Screenshot

I don’t know what will happen now that the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the presidential ballot. There is no precedent for implementing the 14th Amendment’s ban on candidates who supported insurrection. But there’s also no precedent for a president seeking to subvert the results of an election he lost by summoning a mob of supporters to the White House and then unleashing it on Congress to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}