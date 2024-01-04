The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

The Handmaid's Court: Why Republican Rule Is Women's Nightmare

The Handmaid's Court: Why Republican Rule Is Women's Nightmare

Ken Paxton

We’re only three days into this new year, and it’s already you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up time. Yesterday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting in New Orleans, Louisiana, decided in a case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – he, quite familiar with the federal courts in Texas due to his multiple federal criminal indictments – that the federal law requiring hospital emergency rooms to provide life-saving medical care to women whose pregnancies are in extremis does not apply to states with laws forbidding abortion.

With January 6 Campaign Kickoff, Biden Will Deliver A Stark Warning​

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY 2.0

Aside from an early ad buy and some behind-the-scenes quips, President Joe Biden kept his reelection powder dry in 2023. All that changes this month, beginning with Biden's speech this Saturday at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, marking the anniversary of the Trump-inspired January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

