Monday, December 09, 2019

New York District Attorney Revives Probe Of Trump Hush Money Payoff

Stormy Daniels

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will present evidence to a state grand jury today concerning Donald J. Trump’s 2016 payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, which may lead to a criminal indictment of the former president, sources told the New York Times.

The impaneling of the grand jury, which will soon received witness testimony and other evidence, indicates that the district attorney is close to a decision about charging Trump.

On Monday David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, the tabloid that helped broker the deal with the porn star, Stormy Daniels, was seen entering the lower Manhattan building where the grand jury meets. Other possible witnesses include the tabloid's former editor Dylan Howard, two employees of the Trump Organization, and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who oversaw the payment scheme.

Impaneling the grand jury suggests that Bragg is more optimistic about the case against Trump than last year, when he seemed to drop the case altogether, which provoked the two prosecutors leading the probe to resign.

With Campaign Faltering, Trump Promotes Authoritarian 'Education Reform' (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new attack on education with his proposed plan of action to revise how public school administrators and faculty members are put in place.

In a new presidential campaign ad, Trump expressed a need for more "patriotic teachers" as he called for the termination of school faculty members he described as “radicals.” According to Trump, there should also be a “direct election” process for school principals. Under that election system, students’ parents would have the right to appoint principals.

Donald Trump

McCarthy Defames Swalwell, But Won't Answer Questions About Santos (VIDEO)

@CynicalBrandon

Kevin McCarthy

Youtube Screenshot

On Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) repeatedly deflected questions about assigning members of his Republican conference to congressional committees that spew conspiracy theories and are plagued by scandals.

"These are members who just got elected by their constituents, and we put them into committees, and I'm proud to do it," McCarthy said.

Kevin McCarthy
