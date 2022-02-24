The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

With CPAC Appearance, Tulsi Gabbard Keeps Moving Far Right

Tulsi Gabbard Might Be A Russian Agent

Although former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was among the many candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, she has been quick to echo MAGA talking points during the Biden era — and she will be among the speakers at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Journalist Molly Sprayregen takes a look at the former Hawaii congresswoman’s willingness to pander to the far right in an article published by LGBTQ Nation on February 22, explaining, “While Gabbard did represent Hawaii as a Democrat and also ran for president as one, she has increasingly moved to the right. Lately, she’s been touting deeply Republican rhetoric, blasting Biden for playing ‘identity politics’ in his commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and calling critics of anti-LGBTQ conservative podcaster Joe Rogan ‘zealots of wokeism.’”

In a February 23 tweet, Gabbard sounded very MAGA when she defended Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Putin has "legitimate security concerns" with Ukraine:

Gabbard, Sprayregen notes, once described former President Donald Trump as “unfit to serve.” And she endorsed Biden after dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020. But CPAC 2022 will be full of buffoonish MAGA themes, including “Fire Fauci” and “Obamacare Still Kills.” Even during a deadly pandemic that has caused more than 5.9 million fatalities worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MAGA Republicans continue to be obsessed with abolishing the Affordable Care Act of 2021, a.k.a. Obamacare, and taking health care away from millions of Americans.

“Gabbard also has a long anti-LGBTQ past,” Sprayregen observes. “Before she was elected to Congress, she worked for one of her father’s anti-LGBTQ organizations, the Alliance for Traditional Marriage, which she later cited as a positive experience when she ran for the state legislature in 2002. When asked about this, she said that she personally never supported conversion therapy — and in early 2019, she made a video apologizing for her anti-LGBTQ past. She said that her views had changed, but she was still accusing Democrats of ‘fomenting religious bigotry’ for saying that Christian judges should not impose their religious beliefs on others.”

Gabbard, now 40, is a veteran of Hawaii politics. After serving in the Hawaii House of Representatives in the early 2000s, she served on the Honolulu City Council in 2011 and 2012 before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and taking over a seat formerly held by now-Sen. Mazie Hirono — a Democrat with a much more liberal track record than Gabbard and a scathing critic of Trump.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Tulsi Gabbard

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Right-Wing Gunman Murders Unarmed Woman At Portland Protest

60 year old Portland woman murderer by right-wing terrorist at protest

Following the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, violence being committed against peaceful protestors has become more common. Bigots are not only driving their cars into crowds in an attempt to harm protestors but shooting at them in anger.

A 43-year-old Portland man and right-wing terrorist identified as Benjamin Smith was charged with murder on Tuesday after firing his gun during a weekend protest against police killings, The New York Times reported. The protest was organized to address the violent killing of Amir Locke and Patrick Kimmons. At least one woman was killed, and five others—including Smith—were wounded when he confronted a group protesting at Normandale Park, a space near his home.

Keep reading... Show less
BLM

Vindman Serves Trump Jr. In Retaliation Lawsuit

Vindman to Don jr: You've been served!

U.S. Army Colonel Alexander Vindman, the star witness in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, has officially served Donald Trump Jr. with a lawsuit alleging witness intimidation and retaliation.

Vindman first sued Trump Jr. on Feb. 2 in a federal court in Washington, D.C., But Trump Jr. wasn’t alone; Vindman added Rudy Giuliani and two other Trump White House officials, Julie Hahn and Dan Scavino, to the complaint. Vindman claimed the president’s son, attorney, and two aides falsely promoted conspiracies about him during Trump’s impeachment, including that he was a spy for Ukraine.

Keep reading... Show less
Alexander Vindman
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}