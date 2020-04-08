EndorseThis: Colbert On Social Distance, Trump, And Alligators

Lacking a vaccine, sufficient medical supplies, or any of the preparations that might have been possible under a competent government, Americans can only practice social distancing in hopes of "flattening the curve" — and possibly saving their own lives. But as Stephen Colbert acidly notes, Donald Trump has relentlessly eroded even that slender shield between us and the deadly coronavirus.

His method is insidious, a sham optimism that cannot disguise his narcissism and selfishness as he refuses to issue a national stay-at-home order that might actually help. In this stubborn stupidity he is emulated by a handful of Southern governors. Colbert gives a moment of special attention to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ascended by electoral cheating and now refuses to close his state's beaches despite pleas from local officials.

Colbert also notes Trump's promotion of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria medication that may or may not prove useful against the virus. It has potentially deadly side effects, as Trump knows, but so what? "Try it! If you like like!" It turns out that Trump is repeating quackery whispered in his ear by none other than Rudy Giuliani. What a surprise.

Try a click! If you like.

