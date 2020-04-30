Danziger Draws
April 30 | 2020
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.
From Your Site Articles
- Kushner's Coronavirus 'Task Force' Awash In Potential Conflicts ... ›
- #JaredKushnerForPrison Trends After Trump Advisor Appears At ... ›
- Whoops! Jared Kushner Made More Mistakes On His Ethics ... ›
- Is Kushner's Covid-19 'Team' Profiting From The Crisis? - National ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web