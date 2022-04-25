The National Memo Logo

Monday, December 09, 2019

Don’t Tell Trump! Walker Walks Back 2020 Election Lies

Hershel Walker

upload.wikimedia.org

During his time as co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition under Donald Trump, Herschel Walker repeatedly spread Trump's false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump and that he, and not Joe Biden, had won in Georgia. Now, as he runs for Senate in the Georgia Republican primary, Walker says he has no idea if those allegations were true.

In an interview posted on Gainesville, Georgia, website AccessWDUN on Wednesday, the former pro football player was asked, "Do you believe there were problems with the 2020 election in Georgia?"

election 2022

Pharma CEO Who Endorsed Price Gouging Donated To Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz

CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

Television personality turned Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has often tried to present himself as a crusader against the pharmaceutical industry and high drug prices. But he accepted the legal maximum donation from a controversial pharmaceutical executive who once defended massive price hikes as "a moral requirement," according to recent campaign finance documents.

Oz's Federal Election Commission filing for the first quarter of 2022 showed that his campaign accepted $5,800 in donations from Nirmal Mulye, the founder and president of Nostrum Pharmaceuticals, on March 31.

election 2022
