Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Whining 'Marshall Law' Margie Blames Media For Her Dismal Reputation

@CynicalBrandon

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently gave an interview to Militant Church, a Catholic right-wing media outlet, in which she blamed the press – not her own actions and frequent gaffes – for the abysmal reputation that she has earned in the eyes of the American public.

"They don't really know me. And the reason that they don't know who I truly am is the media created a character of me and that's the character that they want to present to the American people," Greene claimed to host Michael Voris.

Running For Senate, Brnovich Embraces Trump Lies He Had Rejected

Mark Brnovich

A Republican attorney general who in November 2020 publicly pushed back at former President Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud changed his tune after announcing his run for Senate -- an about-face that has won him high-profile GOP support.

Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s Attorney General, told Steve Bannon, a former Trump advisor indicted for contempt of Congress, that he had “serious concerns” about the findings his investigation into the state’s vote was turning up.

