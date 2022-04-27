The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Meadows' Text Messages Show GOP Members Conspiring In White House Coup

Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows in video on January 6, 2021
Video screenshot

A new batch of texts from the phone of Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, shows how former President Donald Trump's inner circle pursued conspiracy-driven strategies to overturn the 2020 election -- and the talking points they used to deflect blame after their “stop the steal” campaign incited the January 6 insurrection. The messages from the period between Election Day 2020 and President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021 were published by CNN.

Meadows turned over troves of text messages — 2,319 of which CNN said it had obtained — emails, and other documents to the House Select Committee before suddenly ceasing to cooperate.

Keep reading... Show less

Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Poland And Bulgaria Over Ukraine War

UN's refugee agency said more than eight million Ukrainians will flee their country

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) - Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, after blasts in a breakaway region of neighbouring Moldova led Kyiv to accuse Moscow of seeking to expand the Ukraine war further into Europe.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, in Moscow's latest use of gas as a weapon in a conflict that has now dragged into its third month and claimed thousands of lives.

Keep reading... Show less
