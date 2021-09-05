The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

White House: Bidens To Visit All Three Sites Of Sept. 11 Attacks

@reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the September 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said.

On Saturday, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit New York City, where two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center and killed 2,753 people; the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol or White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will travel to Shanksville for a separate event, then join the Bidens at the Pentagon, the White House said.

Biden on Friday ordered the Department of Justice to review documents from the FBI's probe into the attacks for declassification and release.

The order requires U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to make the declassified documents public over the next six months as it oversees "a declassification review of documents" related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe.

Family members of victims of the September 11 attacks asked a U.S. government watchdog on Thursday to investigate their suspicions that the FBI lied about or destroyed evidence linking Saudi Arabia to the hijackers.

Saudi Arabia has said it had no role in the hijacked plane attacks.

Last month, many families asked Biden to skip 20-year memorial events unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michael Martina; Editing by Richard Chang

Related Articles Around the Web
september 11 anniversary

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What Major Media Got Wrong About That August Jobs Number

Screenshot from CNBC

Reprinted with permission from DC Report

"Disappointing" is the consensus of newscasters about the August jobs report. They are wrong.

The economy added 235,000 jobs as Covid made a big comeback, especially in the South where governors spurn science and people stay away from bars, restaurants and shopping malls.

Keep reading... Show less
august jobs report

Kellyanne Blasted When She Pops Up To Mock Jobs Report

Kellyanne Conway

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former Trump White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway is getting blasted for gloating over a disappointing jobs report.

Keep reading... Show less
kellyanne conway
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "807039918831845376", contdata: { title: "Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1630800076", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>