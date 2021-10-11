The National Memo Logo

After Superspreader Rally, Infected Allen West Headed To Hospital

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Allen West, the one-term extremist Tea Party Florida Republican U.S. Congressman who is now running to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced over the weekend that his wife Angela tested positive for COVID-19 and that he had mild symptoms but did not say he had COVID. West told supporters via Twitter he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which are neither approved to treat nor proven to be helpful for treating or preventing coronavirus.

Hours later West admitted his health was far worse than just "a low grade fever and light body aches."

"I want to thank all of you for your prayers," West wrote on Facebook. "Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There's a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital."

Just two days ago West bragged about the "packed house" he had for his gubernatorial race fundraiser.

