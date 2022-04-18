The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

After Russian Pullback, Ukraine's North Preparing For Fresh Assault

Bucha, UKraine after Russian massacre and withdrawal
Photo by Kyiv Independent

By Joseph Campbell and Zohra Bensemra

SUMY, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia's forces may have pulled back in some parts of Ukraine more than a week ago, but the territorial defense force in the northern Sumy region is training and bracing for further attacks.

Shortly after Russian forces invaded the country on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin called "a special military operation", they crossed the border into Sumy, fighting in the streets of towns as they moved towards the capital Kyiv.

Dmytro Zhivitskyi, head of Sumy's regional and military administration, said at that time there were almost no regular army troops, instead locals took up whatever arms they could find, such as Molotov cocktails.

"According to the Russians, they had plans [to take over Sumy] in three to five days," Zhivitskyi told Reuters in Sumy on Thursday.

"Apparently they knew that in the territory of Sumy region at that time there were almost no regular [army] troops, and there was only territorial defense."

Ukrainian forces retook control of the northeastern region on April 8, Zhivitskyi said.

"I think the probability of a [new] attack is high. They are determined and we understand that the number of people in Russia is about 150 million," he said. "Until the tanks and people run out, they will keep sending people here."

The Russian invasion has left a trail of death and destruction that has drawn worldwide condemnation and triggered concern about Putin's broader ambitions.

Russia has dismissed allegations of its troops committing war crimes in Ukraine as fake news.

Western countries say Russia is now reinforcing and resupplying its troops for an intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine. It is not clear whether the Kremlin plans to attack the Sumy region again.

But the local territorial defense force is getting prepared, with members saying the volunteer militia now stands at more than 1,000 people. Local authorities would not say how many regular troops were in Sumy.

Ihor Hannenko, a former youth worker-turned territorial defense member, joined up on day one of the war. On Friday, Hannenko and several members of his brigade carried out communication drills, holding training simulations for a raid at an abandoned building on the city's outskirts.

"There were a lot of situations when we would go on a mission, and we were called and told that there are no Russian columns there because someone had already destroyed them," said the 28-year-old. "We didn't even know who did it."

(Writing by Elizabeth Piper in Kyiv; editing by Hugh Lawson)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What Really Happened To Russia’s Moskva — And Its Doomed Crew

@DevilsTower

Russian Black Sea flagship "Moskva"

BuquesdeGuerra.com

No matter what “tankie” Twitter has to say, the U.S. Department of Defense has now confirmed that the Russian missile cruiser Moskva (“Moscow”) sank after being struck by Neptune missiles fired by Ukrainian coastal defense. Honestly, the U.S. was very likely aware of this from before the moment when the missiles struck home, because even if Ukraine controlled the Bayraktar drone that distracted the Moskva’s single radar, someone with very sophisticated equipment (like *cough* a U.S. AWACS plane *cough*) had to inform Ukraine that the Russians were genuinely directing their attention at the drone. So the whole 'gee, we’re not sure, could have been '… 'yes, yes, seems like it was Ukraine' act from the U.S. side was a bit of theater.

With a displacement of over 12,000 tons and a length greater than two football fields, the Moskva was a large ship. In fact, it may be the largest ship to go down in war since World War II. Argentina lost the light cruiser General Belgrano during the Falklands War in 1982, but even though that ship carried a crew twice the size of the Moskva, it was actually about 3,000 tons lighter and just a smidge shorter.

Keep reading... Show less
ukraine war

‘Jewish Space Laser Lady’ Gets Trolled For Fresh Idiocy

Marjorie Taylor Green

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), having already lost her personal Twitter account for promoting COVID misinformation, is now attacking noted historian, author, and conservative columnist Max Boot for expressing concern about billionaire Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter.

Musk, not only currently the richest person on the planet, but the richest person in history, was sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission and ordered to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million over his Twitter posts in 2018 ($20 million from Musk, $20 million from Tesla.) He was also ordered to have his tweets vetted before posting, which he is now fighting.

Keep reading... Show less
Marjorie Taylor Greene
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "888718817750253568", contdata: { title: "After Russian pullback, Ukraine's northern Sumy region prepares for new assault", numimg: 0, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1650274155", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>